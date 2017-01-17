Boy accused in girl's death to be tre...

Boy accused in girl's death to be treated in juvenile lockup

Tuesday Read more: The Progress

A Utah teenager declared mentally incompetent for trial on murder and sexual assault charges in the death of a 12-year-old neighbor girl will stay in juvenile detention during treatment. The teenager can't be sent to the Utah State Hospital because of his age, but attorneys said Tuesday they've worked out a plan to try and make him fit for trial.

