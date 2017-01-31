Bill offers $5K bonus for teachers wh...

Bill offers $5K bonus for teachers who improve student performance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSL-TV

A new legislative bill is paving the way to reward teachers for working harder and getting better results at lower income schools. Sponsors of HB212 say their hope is to cut down on the high turnover rate at those schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 4 hr Steve 28,901
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 4 hr Pete 37
Orrin hatch 4 hr Carmen 6
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 17 hr Santa Maria 32,100
Stop the crimes 18 hr Stop the crime 1
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Mon Susan 15
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Mon Tophlilas 108
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,503 • Total comments across all topics: 278,456,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC