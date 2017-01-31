Bill offers $5K bonus for teachers who improve student performance
A new legislative bill is paving the way to reward teachers for working harder and getting better results at lower income schools. Sponsors of HB212 say their hope is to cut down on the high turnover rate at those schools.
