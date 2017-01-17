Bill emerges to replace Utah's unenforceable hate-crimes law
Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department This 2015 photo depicts a crime scene -- swastikas spray-painted on a Middle Eastern deli -- which police investigated as a hate crime. Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Department This 2015 photo depicts a crime scene -- swastikas spray-painted on a Middle Eastern deli -- which police investigated as a hate crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Mon
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC