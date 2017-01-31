As $7M turnaround program wobbles, educators eye lower-cost...
The Salt Lake Tribune) Principal Tyler Howe visits an 8th grade Americn History class at West Lake Junior High School in West Valley City Wednesday Jan. 25. The Salt Lake Tribune) Principal Tyler Howe visits an 8th grade Americn History class at West Lake Junior High School in West Valley City Wednesday Jan. 25. West Valley City a After years of low performance, West Lake Junior High School principal Tyler Howe is optimistic that his school is on the rise. Test scores are trending up, he said, and teachers have a renewed drive, thanks in part to coaching from the consulting firm Ed Direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Steve
|28,901
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Pete
|37
|Orrin hatch
|7 hr
|Carmen
|6
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|20 hr
|Santa Maria
|32,100
|Stop the crimes
|21 hr
|Stop the crime
|1
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Tophlilas
|108
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC