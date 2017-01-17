After another chase, police arrest man suspected of stealing Layton car with children inside
The man suspected of stealing a car in Layton with two young children inside and dropping them off at a nearby parking lot before speeding on was captured Saturday night after a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash. Tyler Allen Williams, 26, led police on a chase through West Valley City before crashing into another vehicle in a West Jordan intersection, according to police in those two cities.
