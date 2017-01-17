4 face federal charges in series of r...

4 face federal charges in series of robberies that led to downtown chase

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Deseret News

Four men face federal charges in a series of Salt Lake County business robberies in September, including one in which police reported a shot was fired at an employee. Tyrell Anthony James, 23, Damon Keith Grigsby, 19, Isaiah Alexander Jones, 19, and Tristan Melchizadek Walker, 20, all from Salt Lake City, are named in indictments Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Valley City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) 3 hr slyn 11
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) Thu Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Wed Peter T 137
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed token 46
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed Pam 6
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Wed Labaron 32
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jan 16 Charlie P 105
See all West Valley City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Valley City Forum Now

West Valley City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Valley City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

West Valley City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC