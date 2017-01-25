1 dead, 2 injured in West Valley City shooting
One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting at a home in West Valley City Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., a female called 911 saying a male family member was fighting with other family members in the home, located in the area of 3900 South and 1500 West, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orrin hatch
|23 hr
|Paris
|2
|Utah sucks
|23 hr
|Paris
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Jan 23
|Cheryl
|32,093
|Jayden Sterzer (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Suzy
|5
|Conservatives are clueless on social issues
|Oct '16
|Cole
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC