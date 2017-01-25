1 dead, 2 injured in West Valley City...

1 dead, 2 injured in West Valley City shooting

One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting at a home in West Valley City Tuesday morning. Around 5 a.m., a female called 911 saying a male family member was fighting with other family members in the home, located in the area of 3900 South and 1500 West, police said.

