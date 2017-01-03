West Valley police arrest man, teen in Shopko shooting death
Daniel Diaz, 25, was arrested for investigation of murder in the shooting death of Gary Hart, 34, of West Valley City. Diaz also is being investigated on two counts of attempted murder, and discharge of a firearm with injury.
