West Valley City police release name of victim in fatal shooting as hunt for suspects continues
Police on Tuesday released the name of a 20-year-old man found shot to death outside a West Valley City home on Monday night. Javier Medina, of West Valley City, was found dead of multiple gunshots wounds in the driveway of the home at 7174 W. Bendixon Way , West Valley City police said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|16 hr
|nobody
|20
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC