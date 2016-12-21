Warrant ordered for ex-Granite School District employee charged with embezzling $100K
A warrant has been ordered for a former Granite School District employee who admitted she embezzled more than $100,000 from the district and an education union, then failed to show up for a sentencing hearing. Tracy Atkin, 54, of West Valley City, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in October to communications fraud and unlawful dealing with property by a fiduciary, both second-degree felonies.
