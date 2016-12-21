Utah teen is not competent to stand trial in murder of 12-year-old girl, judge rules
A Utah juvenile judge ruled Friday that a now-17-year-old West Valley City boy is not competent to stand trial in the sexual assault and killing of his 12-year-old neighbor. The judge's announcement came after five days of a closed-door competency hearing, where 10 witnesses - including three mental health experts - weighed in on whether the boy understood the charges filed against him and could aid in his own defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|16 hr
|nobody
|20
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC