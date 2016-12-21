Utah teen is not competent to stand trial in murder of 12-year-old girl, judge rules

A Utah juvenile judge ruled Friday that a now-17-year-old West Valley City boy is not competent to stand trial in the sexual assault and killing of his 12-year-old neighbor. The judge's announcement came after five days of a closed-door competency hearing, where 10 witnesses - including three mental health experts - weighed in on whether the boy understood the charges filed against him and could aid in his own defense.

