Utah judge weighing whether to unseal criminal cases of youths charged in WVC officer's death

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah juvenile court judge is weighing whether to make public charging documents and other information for three teenage boys charged in connection with the death of West Valley City Police Officer Cody Brotherson. Brotherson was killed on Nov. 6, when he was struck by a vehicle believed to be stolen while laying down a set of spike strips.

