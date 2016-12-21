The Latest: Man, teen arrested in parking lot shooting
The Latest on a shooting in a West Valley City parking lot : Police in West Valley City say they've arrested a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man in a parking lot. West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said Sunday that officers arrested 25-year-old Daniel Diaz on suspicion of murder and a firearm charge.
