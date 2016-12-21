Salt Lake sisters laundered $1M for Mexican drug traffickers, feds say
Two Salt Lake sisters face federal charges for allegedly laundering $1 million for Mexican drug traffickers through their money services businesses. Rosa Rodriguez, 41, and her sister, Yadira Rodriguez, 35, used Happy Travel in West Valley City and Happy Travel 2 in Salt Lake City to send money transfers for drug trafficking organizations and took steps to conceal the source and ownership of the proceeds, according to a federal indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|6 hr
|Jillian
|21
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC