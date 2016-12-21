Salt Lake sisters laundered $1M for Mexican drug traffickers, feds say

Two Salt Lake sisters face federal charges for allegedly laundering $1 million for Mexican drug traffickers through their money services businesses. Rosa Rodriguez, 41, and her sister, Yadira Rodriguez, 35, used Happy Travel in West Valley City and Happy Travel 2 in Salt Lake City to send money transfers for drug trafficking organizations and took steps to conceal the source and ownership of the proceeds, according to a federal indictment.

