Salt Lake sisters laundered $1M for Mexican drug traffickers, feds say

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Deseret News

Two Salt Lake sisters face federal charges for allegedly laundering $1 million for Mexican drug traffickers through their money services businesses. Rosa Rodriguez, 41, and her sister, Yadira Rodriguez, 35, used Happy Travel in West Valley City and Happy Travel 2 in Salt Lake City to send money transfers for drug trafficking organizations and took steps to conceal the source and ownership of the proceeds, according to a federal indictment.

