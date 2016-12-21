Salt Lake police searching for man wanted in connection with sex abuse case
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted in relation to a sexual assault and child abuse case. Salt Lake police said Miguel Rodriguez, 58, may be in either Salt Lake or West Valley City and that family and friends might be assisting him as he avoids police.
