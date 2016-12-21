'Princess Academy' musical to debut at South Jordan's Kensington Theatre
"Princess Academy" debuts Dec. 9 at the Kensington Theatre with an original script written by Katherine P. Brown and music arranged and orchestrated by Michelle Willis. A play based on the novel was previously adapted and performed by the BYU Department of Theatre and Media Arts in 2015, but the Kensington Theatre production will be the world premiere of the musical adaptation.
