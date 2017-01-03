My view: Need for a hate crimes bill
According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, hate crimes increased in 2015 by 7 percent nationally with a 67 percent spike in hate crimes against Muslims. The turbulent 2016 national election has further heightened the concerns and fears of vulnerable minorities, who may be exposed to the worst consequences of racism, sexism and religious bigotry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|12 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|15 hr
|John L
|41
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|15 hr
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|15 hr
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|Mon
|Robb
|9
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC