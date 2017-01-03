My view: Need for a hate crimes bill

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Deseret News

According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Report, hate crimes increased in 2015 by 7 percent nationally with a 67 percent spike in hate crimes against Muslims. The turbulent 2016 national election has further heightened the concerns and fears of vulnerable minorities, who may be exposed to the worst consequences of racism, sexism and religious bigotry.

