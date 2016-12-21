Judge to consider competency of Utah teen accused of raping and killing 12-year-old girl

From the beginning, defense attorneys questioned whether a West Valley City teen understood the charges filed against him last year, after being accused of sexually assaulting and killing his 12-year-old neighbor. And now, almost a year-and-a-half after the now-17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated murder and rape of a child in the July 2015 death of Kailey Vijil, a judge is expected to decide whether the teen is competent to stand trial.

