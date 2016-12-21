Is Utah Legislature representative of the people?
Mention the supermajority in the Utah Legislature, and most people think of the 86-18 majority that Republicans will hold overall in the House and Senate next year. Mormons will hold a 91-12 edge, according to a first-in-a-generation comprehensive list compiled by The Salt Lake Tribune.
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|16 hr
|nobody
|20
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
