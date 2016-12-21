In our opinion: New local Mosque is cause to celebrate
The Pew Research Center has documented a sharp rise in assaults in the U.S. against Muslims in the past year, reaching or surpassing levels measured just after the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The Southern Poverty Law Center has reported an increase in acts of anti-Muslim harassment following the Nov. 8 elections, attributed to campaign rhetoric that served to whip up anti-immigrant sentiment and suspicions about minority groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
West Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|16 hr
|nobody
|20
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search West Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC