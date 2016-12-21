Five suspects charged with murder of Salt Lake City man
All five of the suspects in the disappearance and death of a Salt Lake City man whose body was found in Tooele County have been charged with murder.Police discovered the body of Jason Nakonechni, 38, at an excavation site off Mormon Trail Road near the intersection with Box Elder Canyon Road on Nov. 21, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul ... (more)
