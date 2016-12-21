Five accused of kidnapping Utah man now charged with murdering him

Five people initially charged with kidnapping a Salt Lake City man are now facing additional homicide charges, which allege the victim was tortured at a home in West Valley City prior to being shot to death at Tooele County rock pit in September. The victim, 38-year-old Jason Nakonechni, purportedly "had a falling out" with one of the defendants over drugs and money, and also was accused of being "a snitch," according to amended charges filed Tuesday in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.