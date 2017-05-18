WestRock plans $50 million investment...

WestRock plans $50 million investment project

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

WestRock proposes to invest $50 million in wood chip storage and transfer equipment at its West Point mill. The company is asking to also increase the height of its wood chip piles in the south yard to 100 feet, up from 60 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

