WestRock plans $50 million investment project
WestRock proposes to invest $50 million in wood chip storage and transfer equipment at its West Point mill. The company is asking to also increase the height of its wood chip piles in the south yard to 100 feet, up from 60 feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Point Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Vance Richards (unethical human being) (Oct '11)
|Sep '16
|Ben
|18
|Smurfit-Stone (Sep '08)
|Jun '16
|WHO would have th...
|3,163
|Terri Osborne (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mrwrite2u
|1
|Chance Mooney ..Father Lee Mooney ? (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Forreal
|4
|Lee Mooney son Chase Mooney admitted to brutal ... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Really
|2
|Rocktenn employee (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Hodge folk
|1
|Marie (Dec '09)
|Mar '14
|Marie
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Point Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC