Army Approves $48 Million Contract to Rebuild West Point Elementary School
Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney announced the Army has awarded the West Point Elementary School a nearly $48 million contract to build a new state-of-the-art facility. "We've maximized the capacity," said West Point Elementary Principal Denise Cochenour.
