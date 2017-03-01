Army Approves $48 Million Contract to...

Army Approves $48 Million Contract to Rebuild West Point Elementary School

Senator Charles Schumer and Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney announced the Army has awarded the West Point Elementary School a nearly $48 million contract to build a new state-of-the-art facility. "We've maximized the capacity," said West Point Elementary Principal Denise Cochenour.

