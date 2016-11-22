CHS cadets attend conference
Two Cumberland High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets attended a leadership and ethics conference Oct. 27 in Mechanicsville. Cadets Caylor Scales and Alyssa Yonce joined other high school juniors where they met with a number of guest speakers from West Point, Virginia Military Institute and other university representatives.
