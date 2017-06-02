Wild Afternoon Featuring Wildlife in West Pittston
Friday was a busy afternoon for first responders in one part of Luzerne County. Only that they weren't rescuing people -- they were rescuing animals in distress all across West Pittston! A scared black cat found himself lodged in a chimney along Wyoming Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
