Wild Afternoon Featuring Wildlife in West Pittston

Friday Jun 2 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Friday was a busy afternoon for first responders in one part of Luzerne County. Only that they weren't rescuing people -- they were rescuing animals in distress all across West Pittston! A scared black cat found himself lodged in a chimney along Wyoming Avenue.

