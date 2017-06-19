Garden in West Pittston to grow on flood-scarred land
Gov. Tom Wolf walks with Congressman Matt Cartwright, Bob Morgan and Cassandra Coleman-Corcoran down Luzerne Ave. in WEst Pittston during tour of new streetscape.cv03wolfp4Warren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Judy Aita talks about the West Pittston Community Garden to Gov. Wolf and Congressman Matt Cartwright.cv03wolfWarren Ruda / The Citizens' Voice Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday helped dedicate the West Pittston Tomorrow Community Garden at a property near the Susquehanna River that once contained a private home. The home was destroyed by flooding caused by Tropical Storm Lee in September 2011.
