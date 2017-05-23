Rain doesn't chase crowd from annualCherry Blossom festkicks off
Mia Bovani is crowned Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2017 by Gina Malsky, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment and pageant director, and Apollonia Bruno, Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2016. KATIE KELLY / STAFF PHOTO Mia Bovani is crowned Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2017 by Gina Malsky, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment and pageant director, and Apollonia Bruno, Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
West Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 16
|Ann
|670
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|May 6
|The real mfa
|3,647
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr '17
|silly rabbit
|160
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC