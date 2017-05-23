Rain doesn't chase crowd from annualCherry Blossom festkicks off

Mia Bovani is crowned Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2017 by Gina Malsky, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment and pageant director, and Apollonia Bruno, Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2016. KATIE KELLY / STAFF PHOTO Mia Bovani is crowned Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2017 by Gina Malsky, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival entertainment and pageant director, and Apollonia Bruno, Little Miss Cherry Blossom 2016.

