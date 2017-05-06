N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2017:05:06 00:08:18
Last Years Little Miss Cherry Blossom Apollonia Bruno tries to stay dry with her mom Danielle douring a downpour saturday afternoon at the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival. cv07cherry5 DAVE SCHERBENCO/CITIZENS VOICE The day started at noon with the parade carrying on through the Exeter and Wyoming avenues and ending at the Susquehanna Avenue riverbank where the festival itself was being held.
