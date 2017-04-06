Home in West Pittston Demolished Following Flood Issues
Even though the demolition was a part of the government's Natural Disaster Prevention Program, neighbors are sad to see the old homes turn to dust. Nancy and Joe Morris are taking a last look at their home overlooking the waterfront in West Pittston where they have shared laughter and love with their family for more than 50 years.
