Home in West Pittston Demolished Following Flood Issues

Thursday Apr 6

Even though the demolition was a part of the government's Natural Disaster Prevention Program, neighbors are sad to see the old homes turn to dust. Nancy and Joe Morris are taking a last look at their home overlooking the waterfront in West Pittston where they have shared laughter and love with their family for more than 50 years.

