Community Pool Demolished, Makes Way for New Park

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The community pool in West Pittston used to be a place to soak up the sun in the summer, but after years without use, it is being demolished. Council members plan to use the space for a pavilion that is perfect for movies and concerts in the park.

