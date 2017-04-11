After Fire Causes Millions in Damage, High-Tech Company Bounces Back at Job Fair
Two years after a fire ripped through Schott Glass in Duryea, causing an estimated $50 million in damage, the high-tech glass manufacturer is looking to hire more employees. "There was a lot of structural damage to the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|52 min
|ConCon
|3,643
|Allentown to pay abortion protesters : The Morn... (Apr '07)
|Apr 21
|silly rabbit
|160
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr 7
|facepalm Friday
|663
|Police charge four in OF (Dec '09)
|Apr 1
|JJ genell
|3
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Feb '17
|TRUMP your President
|3
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan '17
|we R da WORLD
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC