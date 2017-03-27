Red Cross honors local heroes at annu...

Red Cross honors local heroes at annual ceremony

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

Duryea Police Officers George Brazdzionis III, right, and Charles Swisher receive Law Enforcement Hero awards from Red Cross of Northeastern PA executive director Bill Goldsworthy at the American Red Cross Centennial Celebration at Mohegan Sun Pocono on Thursday, March 23, 2017. The two officers saved a man who overdosed last August.

