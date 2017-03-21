County Redevelopment Authority Selling Unused Railroad Lines
March 21 -- WEST PITTSTON -- About eight miles of unused railroad line in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties is up for sale. The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority is scheduled to vote today whether to approve a sale, but authority executive director Andrew Reilly said he will suggest the board table that action.
