County Redevelopment Authority Sellin...

County Redevelopment Authority Selling Unused Railroad Lines

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Planning

March 21 -- WEST PITTSTON -- About eight miles of unused railroad line in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties is up for sale. The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority is scheduled to vote today whether to approve a sale, but authority executive director Andrew Reilly said he will suggest the board table that action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Mar 17 Therealmfa 3,641
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb '17 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all West Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Pittston Forum Now

West Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

West Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC