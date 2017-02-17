Wyoming Valley

Valley Lodge 499, Free and Accepted Masons, will hold a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the First United Methodist Church, 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children 4 to 12. Children under 4 are admitted free.

