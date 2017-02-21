Wilkes-Barre sculptor honored family'...

Wilkes-Barre sculptor honored family's coal mining roots

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A photo of coal artist C. Edgar Patience is included in a display in the McDade Park Museum Michael J. Mullen/Staff Photographer Editor's note: This is the third of four stories The Citizens' Voice will run each Sunday this month to commemorate Black History Month. Charles Edgar Patience's grandfather escaped slavery in the South, fought in the Union Army during the Civil War, and later settled in West Pittston.

