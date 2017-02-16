Pothole killer hits the streets in West Pittston

A A a A'Pothole KillerA a truck from Patch Management, Inc., repairs potholes at Second and Susquehanna Avenues in West Pittston on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A A a A'Pothole KillerA a truck from Patch Management, Inc., repairs potholes at Second and Susquehanna Avenues in West Pittston on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Many of the potholes created by an ongoing water line project in West Pittston are dead, or at least filled in and repaired, according to borough Mayor Tom Blaskiewicz. The borough hired Bucks County-based Patch Management Inc. to "kill" potholes along Luzerne Avenue and surrounding streets impacted by the utility project, Blaskiewicz said.

