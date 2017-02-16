Pothole killer hits the streets in We...

Pothole killer hits the streets in West Pittston

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: The Citizens' Voice

A A a A'Pothole KillerA a truck from Patch Management, Inc., repairs potholes at Second and Susquehanna Avenues in West Pittston on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer A A a A'Pothole KillerA a truck from Patch Management, Inc., repairs potholes at Second and Susquehanna Avenues in West Pittston on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Many of the potholes created by an ongoing water line project in West Pittston are dead, or at least filled in and repaired, according to borough Mayor Tom Blaskiewicz. The borough hired Bucks County-based Patch Management Inc. to "kill" potholes along Luzerne Avenue and surrounding streets impacted by the utility project, Blaskiewicz said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Feb 8 The past victims 3,626
News 'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen Feb 6 TRUMP your President 3
Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07) Jan '17 Jet334 36
News Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m... Jan '17 we R da WORLD 13
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Dec '16 Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec '16 Mike 1
See all West Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Pittston Forum Now

West Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

West Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC