Icy Hill Challenges PA Firefighters Battling House Fire
Gary Eble, assistant fire chief for the Mount Zion Fire Department in Harding, said several fire departments -- including Harding, West Wyoming, Franklin Township, Trucksville, Northmoreland and Lake Winola -- from Luzerne and Wyoming counties were called out to the fire. "It's very difficult access," Eble said of the home, which is situated on a hill.
