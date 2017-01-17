West Pittston councilman resigns
Borough officials are accepting letters of interest from borough residents who want to fill an open seat on West Pittston Borough Council. "He did a tremendous job for the borough," Blaskiewicz said of Albano, who could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Pittston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|SJB
|3,614
|'Polka King' puts NEPA back on big screen
|Jan 15
|are you fking blind
|1
|Darryl's Licence Plates Restoration (Aug '07)
|Jan 11
|Jet334
|36
|Pottsville progressive metal band Tusko films m...
|Jan 3
|we R da WORLD
|13
|Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski
|Dec 22
|Found Porn
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Dec 21
|Cable Access
|660
|Create jobs.
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Pittston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC