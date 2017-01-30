Residents remember 1959 Knox Mine Disaster
DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Sam DeAlba of the Knox Mine Disaster Memorial committee places a wreath on the Knox Mine Disaster Memorial on Sunday morning in Pittston. DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS VOICE The Knox Mine Disaster Memorial on Main Street in Pittston displays the names of miners who perished in the disaster in 1959.
