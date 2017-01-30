Residents remember 1959 Knox Mine Disaster

DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS' VOICE Sam DeAlba of the Knox Mine Disaster Memorial committee places a wreath on the Knox Mine Disaster Memorial on Sunday morning in Pittston. DAVE SCHERBENCO / THE CITIZENS VOICE The Knox Mine Disaster Memorial on Main Street in Pittston displays the names of miners who perished in the disaster in 1959.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.