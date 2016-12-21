Blannett-Madonia
Thomas and Janice Blannett of West Pittston announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Katrina Lee Blannett, to Justin Michael Madonia, son of Carol Madonia and the late Samuel Madonia of Rome, N.Y. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Wyoming Area High School and Misericordia University and University of Scranton. She obtained bachelor's degrees in history, criminal justice and nursing.
