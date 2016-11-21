Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Charged ...

Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Charged with Stealing $67K

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 21, 2016 Read more: FireHouse.com

Nov. 21--WEST PITTSTON -- A former Exeter fire company treasurer ousted from her job amid an investigation into missing funds was charged Monday with stealing $67,315 from the department over a six-year period. Stephanie L. McNeil, 34, was arraigned on felony theft and related charges before District Judge Joseph Carmody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Pittston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detractors, growing debt dog local builder (Jun '07) Thu Crapsack 3,559
News Model of the Week: Kaleigh Valeski Thu Found Porn 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Dec 21 Cable Access 660
Create jobs. Dec 7 Mike 1
News Look at crimes involving Hispanics reveals comp... (Jun '06) Sep '16 Dominicans Do Play 5,290
News Yedlock-Moro Aug '16 skidmark in my un... 1
News Luzerne County population down (May '16) May '16 good riddance 1
See all West Pittston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Pittston Forum Now

West Pittston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

West Pittston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

West Pittston, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,973

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC