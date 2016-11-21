Former PA Fire Co. Treasurer Charged with Stealing $67K
Nov. 21--WEST PITTSTON -- A former Exeter fire company treasurer ousted from her job amid an investigation into missing funds was charged Monday with stealing $67,315 from the department over a six-year period. Stephanie L. McNeil, 34, was arraigned on felony theft and related charges before District Judge Joseph Carmody.
