Working to keep people safe at Fourth on Flagler
Unfortunately in the past year, we've seen attacks where terrorists have driven along sidewalks to target victims such as the attacks in Nice, France and London, England. Around 4 p.m., the city put up dump trucks to block the sidewalk and road entrances to the festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC