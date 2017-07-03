Val Kilmer coming to West Palm to introduce screening of his one-man play on Mark Twain
Actor, writer and director Val Kilmer is scheduled to appear at Palm Beach Improv July 9, to introduce a screening of his one-man play about Huckleberry Finn- and Tom Sawyer-author Samuel Clemens . The show, Citizen Twain , played to sold-out houses in Los Angeles and now Kilmer will present the West Palm Beach screening of his directorial debut about Clemens and his writings as Mark Twain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
West Palm Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cats poisoned by antifreeze mixed with food (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Sunnysideup
|428
|FHP Troop L under investigation by Internal Aff... (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Linford
|8
|Veteran in desperate need
|Jun 29
|Veteran supporter
|1
|paul's motel 5445 lake worth rd greenacres -drugs (Nov '13)
|Jun 28
|Been there
|36
|Curly-Tailed Lizard Population Threatens Native... (Mar '08)
|Jun 27
|BECHT is a rodent
|151
|Pauline Hanson slams Islam and the burqa
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|2
|Influx of Section 8 residents upsets some unit ... (Oct '08)
|Jun 23
|Reality77
|415
Find what you want!
Search West Palm Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC