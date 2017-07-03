Val Kilmer coming to West Palm to int...

Val Kilmer coming to West Palm to introduce screening of his one-man play on Mark Twain

Read more: Palm Beach Post

Actor, writer and director Val Kilmer is scheduled to appear at Palm Beach Improv July 9, to introduce a screening of his one-man play about Huckleberry Finn- and Tom Sawyer-author Samuel Clemens . The show, Citizen Twain , played to sold-out houses in Los Angeles and now Kilmer will present the West Palm Beach screening of his directorial debut about Clemens and his writings as Mark Twain.

