The Hurricane Blows Into West Palm
Alpha Media, West Palm Beach changed WMEN from Fox Sports 640 to 640 The Hurricane over the holiday weekend. The station will still be an all sports Fox affiliate, but the station now says it will "carry more edge and attitude."
