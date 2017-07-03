New Voters Coalition settles Election...

New Voters Coalition settles Elections Commission complaint

18 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A new political action committee that revived the name of the old Voters Coalition of Palm Beach County has paid $250 to settle a Florida Elections Commission complaint.

