Michael Toback, of Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel in West Palm Beach.

There is a growing consensus among Florida's district courts of appeal that community associations' existing governing documents, including their declaration of covenants, override existing Florida law assigning liability to new unit owners for the previous owners' unpaid maintenance assessments. Michael Toback is an attorney in the West Palm Beach office of Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel.
