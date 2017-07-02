Miami City Ballet Presents George Bal...

Miami City Ballet Presents George Balanchine's the Nutcracker

Miami City Ballet's new redesign of the magical George Balanchine's The Nutcracker will feature enchanting new costumes and sets by the designer-artist power couple Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Balanchine's glorious choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score. The production, co-commissioned by The Music Center in Los Angeles, will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami from December 15 - 24, 2017.

