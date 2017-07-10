Mayor continues to fight SR 7 extension

Mayor continues to fight SR 7 extension

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

There is a new chapter in the running battle to extend State Road 7 and link western areas to West Palm Beach. After losing in the courts, West Palm Beach city leaders are now looking for help from the federal government to stop what they say are environmental problems.

