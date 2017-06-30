Life in prison upheld for 1984 firebomber killer Kevin Nelms
Kevin Nelms appeared before Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Charles Burton in West Palm Beach for a resentencing hearing Thursday, June 29, 2017. Nelms lost his battle to be released from prison for setting Robert Hansen on fire and killing him in 1984.
